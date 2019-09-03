Court hands Sossion his job back as rivals explain ouster

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion addresses journalists outside union headquarters in Nairobi yesterday. [David Njaaga, Standard]

A court yesterday reinstated Wilson Sossion as Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary general even as a rival group detailed why it had kicked him out.Labour Court judge Hellen Wasilwa temporarily suspended Mr Sossion’s suspension until an application he filed yesterday challenging his removal last week by Knut’s National Executive Committee is determined. According to his lawyer Judith Guserwa, the nominated ODM MP was kicked out despite orders from the same court served to NEC officials at a Nairobi hotel. “The claimant (Sossion) was not privy of the meeting. Not only that, he has been suspended, the respondents had issued notices to the banks despite them being aware that there were orders in place. We pray that the orders be issued so that we can maintain peace and order. That meeting was supposed to discuss other issues and not the claimant,” argued Ms Guserwa.

According to Sossion, the current wrangles are meant to kill the union and subject him to public humiliation. Soon after the court issued its orders, Sossion’s rivals came in seeking to force him to hand over. In the case filed by lawyer Okong’o Omogeni on behalf of the union and acting secretary general Hesborn Otieno, the court was told that Sossion’s removal was above board. According to Mr Otieno, the MP has continued to lock the union’s offices, paralysing operations.

“On August 28, 2019, the respondent (Sossion) unilaterally purported to close the offices of the claimant without consultation or any reasonable cause hence leading to paralysis of the duties of the claimant and thereafter released a press statement,” lawyer Omogeni argued. According to Mr Otieno, a unanimous resolution by 29 NEC officials sent Sossion to oblivion. The court was told that the decision was based on the MP’s unbecoming behaviour. “The respondent has no justifiable cause whatsoever to continue holding office and transacting on behalf of the first claimant (Knut). The claimants aver that the actions of the respondent are malicious, self-centred and have brought a lot of disrepute and disruptions to the union,” claimed Otieno. He also explained that Sossion was ‘expelled’ from the union for failing to execute NEC decisions even after meeting. Justice Wasilwa also heard that the embattled secretary general had also employed permanent staff without consulting other officials.

At the same time, Sossion’s rivals accused him of sacking and sending employees to compulsory leave without seeking other officials’ input. It was also alleged that he has been issuing strike notices without resolutions of the relevant union organs. Sossion is also claimed to have attacked senior Government officials against the NEC advice. And the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) yesterday urged the court to dismiss the new case filed by Knut, demanding the release of Sh140 million union dues. According to TSC, the union had not sought conciliation as dictated by their agreement.

The Nancy Macharia-led commission accused Knut of rushing to courts despite alternative dispute resolutions avenues being open to them. "Parties are required to explore alternative dispute resolution before coming to court. They ought to have approached the Respondent and inquired what was the problem. This filing of numerous cases is the reason why we are having backlogs,” TSC argued. While opposing TSC’s prayer, the union through lawyers Paul Muite, John Mbaluto and Hillary Sigei explained that the commission was delaying the payment in a bid to split teachers and their officials. “The respondent is abdicating its responsibilities and salary increment. There are no actual disputes to go to a conciliator and they are simply disobeying orders of this court and it is this court which can look into such conduct,” Knut lawyers argued.

