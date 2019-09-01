Six die in helicopter crash in Norway

Six die in helicopter crash in Norway. [Reuters]

All six people on board the civilian helicopter that crashed in northern Norway on Saturday afternoon have died, the police said on Sunday.There were five passengers from Norway, all in their early twenties, plus a Swedish pilot. One survivor found at the crash site southwest of Alta has since died in hospital. The rescue service said the Airbus AS350 helicopter was operated by Norwegian company Helitrans, which said on its website that it could not comment on the circumstances of the accident. Norwegian authorities launched an investigation on Sunday into the cause of the crash, which was not immediately clear.

SEE ALSO :Ruto pilot to be buried after kin settles dispute

An official from the country’s Accident Investigation Board (AIBN) told Norwegian daily paper VG that investigators from France and Airbus were expected to arrive to Norway on Monday.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.