Chaos at Knut office as Sossion is ‘ousted’

A police officer arrests a man as chaos rocked a meeting called at Knut headquarters in Nairobi yesterday. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

A top organ of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) yesterday voted to oust Secretary General Wilson Sossion and immediately began the process of removing his name at the Registrar of Trade Unions.After chaos that saw the police fire teargas canisters to disperse rowdy teachers allied to Mr Sossion, National Executive Council (NEC) officials broke into the union offices in Nairobi for the meeting yesterday that ended with his toppling. Last evening, the team was unable to file the list of new officials with the registrar, who was said to be on official duty in Mombasa. However, Sossion dismissed his ouster, citing a court order against the move, and threatened contempt proceedings against officials who participated in what he termed as an illegal meeting.

SEE ALSO :KNUT officials implicated in threatening family of defiled minor

By the time of going to press, the more than 30 top national officials of the union who camped at the registrar’s office were yet to receive a letter authorising the changes to union officials’ list. This means that Sossion still remains a signatory to the union accounts and spokesperson of teachers, which was the subject of yesterday’s meeting with the NEC officials. Drama unfolded at the Knut head office as more than half of the council members met and voted to remove Sossion from the secretary general’s seat. The meeting resolved to replace Sossion with the union’s assistant secretary general, Hesbon Otieno.

SEE ALSO :5,000 teachers to get Sh1m each

Sources at the meeting told The Standard that a document was prepared, signed by all officials in attendance and shared with the Registrar of Trade Unions office and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). “Once we get that document, we shall move to the bank to change signatories to include Mr Otieno. After that, we shall give direction on how affairs of the union shall be run,” said a top union official.Sossion said the casual manner in which the meeting was held signifies it is a flop. “They must do things professionally. You do not remove the name of a secretary general just like that, yet there is a court order,” said Sossion.

SEE ALSO :Knut moves to calm members on salary

He termed as a waste of time the plotting a coup in an organised union like Knut. “You cannot change my signature at the bank unless you succeeded at the registrar’s office. And my signature cannot be changed without my authority,” said Sossion. The meeting with NEC members and National Steering Committee (NSC) officials was led by national chairman Wycliffe Omuchei. Earlier in the day, Knut offices were forcefully opened after Sossion instructed that the offices remain locked in a circular he released Wednesday evening. The police fired teargas canisters to disperse rowdy teachers who had gathered outside Knut office.

SEE ALSO :TSC shocker as teachers to pay back billions

“It is wrong to send goons to disrupt a peaceful process of taking over their union,” said Otieno. In the circular to all union staff, Sossion said Knut offices shall remain closed until Tuesday next week. He said the offices will remain closed considering the current situation in the union to allow members of staff to make necessary arrangements for their children and dependents to resume school for the third term. Schools open next week Monday. Speaking last evening, Sossion said his lawyers will institute contempt proceedings against anyone who will have done anything against the orders. “From Wednesday, they shall face contempt of court proceedings. That one I can assure you,” he said. The events unfolded as Sossion called for an Annual Delegates Conference (ADC) to take place in the first week of December. “The NEC resolved that the venue of the ADC shall be Kakamega County. Branches are hereby asked to make the necessary arrangements,” Sossion said in a letter dated August 29. In the letter copied to all NEC members, all branch chairmen, treasurers and women representatives, Sossion also lists positions that will be filled through elections.He said that the positions of assistant secretary general, first women representative, second women representative and three NEC slots will be up for grabs. Sources in the meeting, however, hinted to The Standard that the union officials want Otieno to take over leadership and planning of the ADC. The officials are also pushing for elections to take place during the ADC to replace Sossion. Sossion yesterday said he will only leave the union if delegates instruct him to. He said TSC must be cautioned that it will not be used by other forces to select the secretary general of Knut. He added that that this was impossible as there was a court order asking TSC to ensure that it reinstates the full register of the union as it was in June.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.