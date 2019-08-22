Man charged with allegedly hacking into Family Bank system

Geffrey Oduor Ojow, who was charged with allegedly hacking into Family Bank systems.

A man was on Thursday charged with the alleged hacking of Family Bank computer system.Geffrey Oduor Ojow was charged with three counts- which include unauthorized access to computer data, remotely gaining access to family bank networks and accessing the lender’s systems with an intent to steal. Appearing before Milimani Court magistrate Zainab Abdul, the man also known as Jeff Madole aka Jeff Mzee aka Jojo Udukuzi denied the charges. According to the State, Family bank computers were hacked into between late last year and this year. The court heard that the prosecution will line up four witnesses- John Muchiri, Anthony Chesalo, Ezekiel Mwikya and a police investigator Josephat Mugo. It is a second time that Oduor is being charged with hacking. In July this year, he was charged in two separate cases relating to two other different banks. He was arrested in his house in Westlands, Nairobi. Oduor told the court that he had no idea why he had been arrested. He claimed that the police raided his house claiming that he had guns, only for him to the charged with a different offense. He was released on a Sh300,000 cash bail with an alternative of a Sh500,000 bond. The case will be heard on September 26.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.