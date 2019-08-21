Political reform hopes dim in Zimbabwe
"They are also deploying a lot of military and police in the streets... It clearly shows that the new government is even worse than that of Robert Mugabe." Yesterday's heavy security deployment was in the central city of Gweru, where police - who had banned the march on Monday night - patrolled on foot and in lorries and cordoned off a university, a local journalist told Reuters. Previous bans The MDC said it would challenge the ban in court yesterday. The party failed to overturn two previous bans on marches in the capital Harare on Friday - where police rounded up MDC followers and dispersed them with batons and water cannon and tear gas - and in the second city Bulawayo on Monday.
In the days before the planned Harare demonstration, six political activists were abducted from their homes at night and beaten by armed men, rights groups say. "The move to ban demonstrations predicated on a spurious assertion that the opposition is plotting violent regime change, is not sustainable," said analyst Piers Pigou, Crisis Group's senior consultant for southern Africa.
