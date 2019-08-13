Australian police investigate report of armed man in downtown Sydney

Police at the scene in Sydney, Australia.

Australian police are investigating unconfirmed reports of an armed man in downtown Sydney, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.Police urged the public to avoid the area around King and Clarence Streets, in the central business district of Australia’s largest city, where they were conducting an operation. Police gave no further information but Seven News said a man was in custody after arming himself with a knife and running through downtown Sydney.

