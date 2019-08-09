Big blow to sports in Kenya as SportPesa cancels all sponsorships ahead of Premier League kickoff

[Courtesy]

Sports gaming giant SportPesa has cancelled all sponsorships in the country.In a statement seen by Game Yetu on Friday, SportPesa said it has been operating in a challenging environment hence hurting the business. "The gaming industry has been operating in an extremely challenging business environment for the past couple of months. "Sportpesa as a business has been subjected to punitive measures by regulators such as delayed license renewal and the suspension of PayBill numbers with these actions considerably reducing the level of business operations," read part of the statement.

The gaming company indicated the Government's move to block its PayBill numbers has brought about immense pressure on the business necessitating a re-evaluation of some plans. “In light of these developments, we regrettably wish to announce that due to the uncertainty of this situation Sportpesa will be cancelling sports sponsorships effective immediately. “All clubs and partners will have received notices as provided for in their contracts. Sportpesa is passionate about sports development in the country and this decision was regrettably arrived at haltingly and after a lot of deliberation and thought,” said SportPesa. More to follow...

