If one of your tweets go viral, you’ll likely enjoy your new-found fame for a few hours, before getting ticked off with the constant stream of notifications. But the days of having to put your phone on silent could soon be a thing of the past, according to a new leak. Jane Manchun Wong, a security researcher from Hong Kong, has revealed that Twitter is testing a new ‘Snooze’ button that lets you pause notifications.

Ms Wong tweeted: “Twitter is testing Snooze feature, allowing users to pause notifications for 1 hour, 3 hours or 12 hours!” The Snooze feature is shown as a bell button on top of the Notifications tab, according to Ms Wong. Users will be able to tap this button, and choose how long they’d like to pause notifications for. Once you’ve activate the snooze you won’t receive any push notifications in Twitter. However, should you want to see notifications during this time, you can still see them in the Notifications tab. Ms Wong explained: “I came across this new ‘Snooze’ button by looking into the code underneath Twitter's mobile app for Android, and I am awaiting comment from Twitter about this feature.

“The app code indicates Twitter has recently started building this feature.” While Twitter appears to be testing the feature, it remains unclear when, or even if, it plans to roll it out to users.

