Libya's Mitiga airport halts air traffic following air strike

Libya’s Mitiga airport halted air traffic on Saturday after it was hit by air strikes, the airport authority said on its Facebook page. Mitiga is the only working airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli, which has been under attack by the eastern-based Libyan National Army, commanded by Khalifa Haftar.

