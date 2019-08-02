Bishop Kiuna talks about cancer battle

Bishop Allan Kiuna.

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso and Kibra MP Ken Okoth.

Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) founder Bishop Allan Kiuna on Tuesday opened up on his battle with cancer in 2018.Through a series of tweets, Kiuna was thankful to God for seeing him through the difficult phase, although he did not disclose the type of cancer he is suffering from. He also condoled with the families of Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who both succumbed to cancer.“I am so grateful to God for having seen me through a difficult battle with cancer last year. “My heart goes out to the families of all who have .Lost their loved ones to the scourge. We are praying for God’s strength in your hour of grief. “May God comfort the family of Governor Laboso. And May God comfort the family of Hon Ken Okoth. We are praying for you for God’s grace in your hour of grief,” wrote Kiuna. Following the demise of the two leaders, there have been calls to declare cancer a national disaster and set up a proper centre to take of the needs of cancer patients. On Wednesday, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) called on members of the public to contribute towards building a Sh230 million cancer hostel at the facility. According to KNH, the Hope Hostel would accommodate 140 patients and will have a cancer resource centre, a restaurant and other support services. Kenyans online were, however, not amused by this idea since the hospital did not provide an accountability plan on how the funds would be utilised.

