Students busted watching pornography, smoking bhang- photos

The students are from various schools including Menengai Secondary, Nakuru Boys’ High School, Londiani Boys, Molo Academy and Meteitei.

At least 57 students were rounded up in a business premise within Nakuru town watching pornographic material and smoking bhang.The students from respective secondary schools were arrested by enforcement officers who were acting on a tip-off, of suspicious activity within the premise by members of the public. Nakuru Town East enforcement officer James Kinanga said they swiftly moved to the PlayStation joint and arrested the students. Mr Kinanga said a number of students dressed in school uniforms were heading to their respective homes after the end of second term.

“Enforcement officers went to the building and rounded up students dressed in uniforms smoking bhang and watching pornography,” said Kinanga. The learners were from different boys’ schools among them Nakuru Boys High, Meteitei Boys in Nandi, Londiani Boys, Kapsabet Boys, Menengai High School and Molo Academy.Most of the school closed on Wednesday morning. At least eight operators of the PlayStations among them two minors were arrested during the afternoon crackdown.

Officers also confiscated laptops that are set for screening. Kinanga said investigations have been launched to arraign them in court. The suspects shall be charged with operating an illegal business while children shall be taken for guiding and counselling sessions. Nakuru County Education Director Dr William Sugut said Ministry of Education is working closely with the Interior Ministry to curb cases of school-going children being involved in untoward behaviour. Sugut said it was unfortunate that business operators more so those running Playstations take advantage of students.

“We are working together with the police to take action against those involved more so during the August holiday,” he said. Cases of school-going children being involved in deviant behaviour in Nakuru spike during holidays. In April this year, at least ten students from five secondary schools were arrested in a rental house at Kanu Street, after they were found smoking bhang, taking liquor and shisha. In another incident, about 30 others linked to drug abuse were also rounded up in different estates in Nakuru Town West.

Eighteen students from Moi Forces Academy in Lanet also recorded a statement at Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over drug abuse.The students were caught in a video camera that went viral smoking bhang in a dormitory. In the video captured last week, two of the students were sharing a puff while the other schoolgirls were either dancing to background music or watching in amazement.

