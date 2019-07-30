Man becomes World Stinging Nettle champion after devouring 58ft of the plant

Hungry Tony Jeyes munched his way to the annual World Stinging Nettle Championships by eating 58ft of the stinging plant.Tony devoured the leaves from 29, 2ft long stems of nettles to take the title. Retired school teacher Lindy Rogers, 67, won the women's category by getting through 46ft of nettles. Although the 67-year-old only decided to enter the eccentric contest at the last minute, her technique of dipping the nettles into her cider proved decisive. She said: "I had a nice glass of pear and apple cider which I dunked the rolled up leaves into to make them more moist and easier to go down. "I am thrilled to have won. My tongue is black today but I feel fine." Three-times winner Phil Throme, who holds the record of 104ft, attended the event but chose not to take part this year. The 23rd Nettle Eating Championships took place at the Bottle Inn pub in the village of Marshwood, Dorset.

