ODM MPs attack Sudi, saying his utterances undermine national security

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi had challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to resign claiming that the latter had proven to be incompetent. [File, Standard]

Twelve Opposition MPs have told Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi to stop making unsavory remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The leaders who spoke at a fund raiser for a church in Migori, also attended by Interior  CS  Fred  Matiangi said  Mr  Sudi had  crossed  the red line and must be told  to stop 'careless' talk on the Presidency as it compromised national security.

One of the MPs, Caleb Hamisi of  Saboti  told  Mr Matiangi to take note of  Mr Sudi's  utterances  on the Presidency and be prepared  to deal with him and his supporters.

"When we were demonstrating in 2007, Dr Matiangi unsealed his men on us. I am sure the tear gas canisters are still in stock because I know you soon need to use them on Sudi and his clique," said Mr  Hamisi.

He added: "This man called Sudi has crossed the red line and he should be taught a lesson.

"Speaker after Speaker took on Mr Sudi, who recently challenged the President to step down for allegedly failing to Uniute leaders in the ruling party Jubilee.

Mr Sudi also alleged that the President and his Deputy William Ruto had  fell out  and were no longer working as  a team.

Yesterday, the 12 MPs said  Mr  Sudi's  frequent attacks on President Kenyatta  was becoming a security risk for the country.

"Even when we were fighting Jubilee at the height of  the 2017 campaigns, we never insulted  the President the way Jubilee  MPs  from the Rift Valley are insulting him,"  said  Mr  Hamisi.

Dr  Matiangi who led  the funds drive at Kadika SDA Church, watched  in silence as  the MPs called  for decisive action against Sudi- an outspoken member of the  Tanga Tanga team that supports  Mr  Ruto.

Mombasa women Representative  Mishi Mboko said  it was  high time the security organize  found out  Mr  Sudi's  real motive.

"Something is really wrong. What does Sudi really want?  Kenyans need to know his real motives in the frequent attacks against the President.  WE will no longer accept this," said Ms  Mboko.

Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka said it was rare for a Member of Parliament to hurl insults at the President, who is a symbol of unity and security in a country.

"I want to tell Sudi today that he is making a very big mistake.  He must stop abusing our President. I want to tell him to go to church and repent," said  Mr  Onyonka.

He added: “I had warned him against attacking Raila over the handshake and I can see he listened  to me. I want to tell him to also stop making careless remarks about President Kenyatta.

Nyatike MP, Tom Odege said Mr  Sudi  should come out  and tell |Kenyans his  intentions in provoking the President.

"We  are extremely tired  with this man calling himself  Sudi. Let him come out  in the open with his agenda and we will face him head on,"  said   Odege.

Other leaders who attacked  Sudi included Homa bay Women Representative Gladys Wanga, her  Migori and Kisii counterparts Pamella  Odhiambo and Janet Ongera, Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, Suna South MP Junet Mohammed,  ODM Chairman  John Mbadi, Suna West MP Peter Masara and Migori Senator  Ochillo Ayacko.

Migori Governor  Okoth Obado was  also at the  funds drive.

The leaders also praised the on-going war on corruption, with Mr Onyonka telling the church not to accept 'dirty' money  from leaders associated  with graft.

By John Oywa, Caleb Kingwara and Olivia Odhiambo

