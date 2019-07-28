ODM MPs attack Sudi, saying his utterances undermine national security

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi had challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to resign claiming that the latter had proven to be incompetent. [File, Standard]

Twelve Opposition MPs have told Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi to stop making unsavory remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta.The leaders who spoke at a fund raiser for a church in Migori, also attended by Interior CS Fred Matiangi said Mr Sudi had crossed the red line and must be told to stop 'careless' talk on the Presidency as it compromised national security. One of the MPs, Caleb Hamisi of Saboti told Mr Matiangi to take note of Mr Sudi's utterances on the Presidency and be prepared to deal with him and his supporters. "When we were demonstrating in 2007, Dr Matiangi unsealed his men on us. I am sure the tear gas canisters are still in stock because I know you soon need to use them on Sudi and his clique," said Mr Hamisi.

He added: "This man called Sudi has crossed the red line and he should be taught a lesson. "Speaker after Speaker took on Mr Sudi, who recently challenged the President to step down for allegedly failing to Uniute leaders in the ruling party Jubilee. Mr Sudi also alleged that the President and his Deputy William Ruto had fell out and were no longer working as a team. Yesterday, the 12 MPs said Mr Sudi's frequent attacks on President Kenyatta was becoming a security risk for the country. "Even when we were fighting Jubilee at the height of the 2017 campaigns, we never insulted the President the way Jubilee MPs from the Rift Valley are insulting him," said Mr Hamisi.

Dr Matiangi who led the funds drive at Kadika SDA Church, watched in silence as the MPs called for decisive action against Sudi- an outspoken member of the Tanga Tanga team that supports Mr Ruto. Mombasa women Representative Mishi Mboko said it was high time the security organize found out Mr Sudi's real motive. "Something is really wrong. What does Sudi really want? Kenyans need to know his real motives in the frequent attacks against the President. WE will no longer accept this," said Ms Mboko. Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka said it was rare for a Member of Parliament to hurl insults at the President, who is a symbol of unity and security in a country. "I want to tell Sudi today that he is making a very big mistake. He must stop abusing our President. I want to tell him to go to church and repent," said Mr Onyonka.

He added: “I had warned him against attacking Raila over the handshake and I can see he listened to me. I want to tell him to also stop making careless remarks about President Kenyatta. Nyatike MP, Tom Odege said Mr Sudi should come out and tell |Kenyans his intentions in provoking the President. "We are extremely tired with this man calling himself Sudi. Let him come out in the open with his agenda and we will face him head on," said Odege. Other leaders who attacked Sudi included Homa bay Women Representative Gladys Wanga, her Migori and Kisii counterparts Pamella Odhiambo and Janet Ongera, Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, Suna South MP Junet Mohammed, ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Suna West MP Peter Masara and Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko. Migori Governor Okoth Obado was also at the funds drive.

The leaders also praised the on-going war on corruption, with Mr Onyonka telling the church not to accept 'dirty' money from leaders associated with graft. By John Oywa, Caleb Kingwara and Olivia Odhiambo

