Sudi, straight-shooting legislator who stalks controversy

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi addresses the press in Eldoret where he alluded to the breaking up of Jubilee party. Sudi said that the charges brought against Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich was politically instigated. [Kevin Tunoi/Standard]

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi is unapologetic in his support for Deputy President William Ruto.The second-time legislator, who once worked as a tout, does not shy from controversy and will take on anyone, including the President himself, or anything he perceives to be a threat to DP Ruto's presidential ambitions. His verbal attack on Wednesday, in which he declared the political marriage between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Dr Ruto dead, did not, therefore, surprise many. Mr Sudi’s remarks followed the arraignment of Treasury CS Henry Rotich, PS Kamau Thugge and several officials over multi-billion shilling Kimwarer and Arror dams' scandal. The dams were to be constructed in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

While the legislator’s attack on Uhuru was not new, he took it a notch higher by asking the President to resign and insinuating that the Head of State was ineffective. “The relationship between the President and his deputy is like that of a man and a woman who are married but sleeping in different houses, an indication that the union is over. Kenyans should not be cheated to believe they are still in good terms,” Sudi told journalists. “Within three months I can do better than Uhuru. I will get a deputy like Moses Kuria and we will perform better,” said Sudi. While most leaders allied to the Deputy President have steered clear of openly criticising the President, Sudi has on numerous occasions openly voiced his frustration with the President and Jubilee Party. He has blamed the handshake between Uhuru and Opposition leader Raila Odinga for the woes facing the ruling party and the Government.

In the past, Sudi has not spared Raila from his sharp tongue, accusing the Opposition leader of insincerity and warning the President against bringing the ODM leader on board. He has been quoted in the past as saying: "The problem we have in this country is Raila Odinga. Wherever he goes he causes havoc. He was in KANU, it collapsed. He joined NASA, it collapsed. He is now in Jubilee. I want to tell President Uhuru Kenyatta that as long as Raila is still on board, we will continue having problems." Aside from his public utterances, Sudi has taken his criticism of what he perceives to be mistreatment of Ruto by Uhuru and the DP's opponents to the social media. When State House Digital Communications Director Dennis Itumbi was arraigned, Sudi, through his official Facebook account, warned the President against forsaking his supporters. "Both of you guys are free from the jaws of the International Criminal Court courtesy of Dennis Itumbi. Itumbi provided you with information that secured your freedom until now you are enjoying your lives together with your children and families," he posted.

Two years ago, Sudi dared the President to subject the entire Kenyatta family to a lifestyle audit. This came amid a raging debate on illegally acquired wealth among public servants. In 2014, Sudi and his supporters blocked the Nakuru-Eldoret highway at Cheptiret after an altercation with a traffic policeman holding traffic for hours. Despite being a rubble rouser, inside Parliament Sudi has been listed among legislators who made little contribution during plenary debates between September 2017 and December last year. [Patrick Kibet]

