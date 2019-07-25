It's now time to quit, Sudi tells Uhuru

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi addressing the press in Eldoret where he alluded to the breaking up of Jubilee party. [Kevin Tunoi/Standard]

The political marriage between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto is irretrievably broken, Kaspseret MP Oscar Sudi said yesterday.A visibly agitated Mr Sudi told reporters in Eldoret that the Jubilee government had failed Kenyans and it was the high time the President vacated office because he could no longer execute his mandate diligently. “Apparently, the relationship between the President and his deputy is like of a man and a woman who are married, but sleeping in different houses an indication that the union is over. Kenyans should not be cheated to believe they are still in good terms,” he claimed. He said despite Ruto claiming on several occasions that he (Ruto) and the President enjoyed a cordial bond, the difference is glaring for all to see.

SEE ALSO :Kiswahili-speaking US ambassador McCarter turns to Sheng to fight graft

“It is obvious there is no bromance still existing in the Presidency as it was before. All this has been fueled by succession politics and the fight pitting dynasties and hustlers. President Kenyatta should hand over power to someone else,” the lawmaker added. Sudi also claimed Ruto knew that he no longer had the president’s ear and the Jubilee administration was not turning out as envisaged. “If you see senators and governors on the streets demonstrating over an issue that would have otherwise be solved then there is a big problem," he said. "The centre cannot hold anymore,” he the legislator added. Concerning the ongoing fight against graft, Sudi said that what the Government was doing was just "shadow boxing" and faulted the President for failing to convene Jubilee Party meeting. He also claimed the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are instructed on whom to arrest and charge.

SEE ALSO :I run the government when Uhuru is away, Ruto tells critics

“We know that there are many other people lined up to be arrested over trumped-up graft charges and Kenyans should pray hard for deliverance from dynasties who want to ensure the gap between the rich and the poor widens by the day,” he said.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be treated with the confidentiality that they deserve.