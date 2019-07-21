Muthama takes on Uhuru and Raila
Muthama warned that any effort to amend the Constitution aimed at creating positions for few individuals will be an exercise in futility. "If they want political stability in the country arising from inclusion in Government, let them create 45 positions to ensure all communities enjoy representation in Government. I will carefully gauge the proposed law and I will be proud to make history as having rejected an amendment to the constitution which was of no help to Kenyans," he said. Muthama alleged that it was the persistent clamor and crusade for such constitutional amendment which had led to the split in Jubilee Government leading to Tangatanga and Kieleweke factions. "The country is now split down the middle which is why Tangatanga and Kieleweke factions have emerged. Kenyans have linked Tangatanga to Deputy President William Ruto while Kieleweke has been associated with Uhuru and Raila and as Kenyans we are saying we do not want to witness such divisions," Muthama said.
