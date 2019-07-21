'Aukot should stop running around with papers when his people are dying of hunger'

Governor John Lonyangapuo.

The referendum chorus has hit a crescendo with West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo pulling no punches as he weighed in on the debate.The governor has accused Third Way Alliance leader Eukuru Aukot of running around the country with papers to change the law with his Punguza Mizigo initiative when his people are dying of hunger in Lodwar. “I see this man running around the country with these papers to change the law. He has even forgotten where his home town Lowdar is situated, and I wonder what is wrong with him,” Lonyangapuo said adding that Aukot should join other Turkana leaders headed by Governor Josephat Nanok to deal with hunger in the county. Lonyangapuo and Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto have blasted Aukot for using his Punguza Mizigo thing to launch his campaign for Turkana Governor Seat in 2022.

SEE ALSO :Aukot law review bid on course

“We know what he is after and he should not cheat Kenyans,” said Lonyangapuo. The two who spoke at Tartar Girls high school during a prize-giving day, the leaders told Aukot to stop divided Kenyans with is initiative and instead go back to Turkana and assist his people. Moroto strongly opposed the proposal to reduce wards and constituencies saying that is not possible now. “Kenyans are used to the current Constitution. The punguza mizigo referendum will still create a loophole for corruption. The bigger issue is to arresting corruption culprits," he said. He wondered why Aukot was pushing for the initiative yet he played a key role in creating the 2010 Constitution. Aukot was born in Kapedo, Turkana East Sub-County. The county has for decades been ravaged by famine, drought and tribal conflicts.

