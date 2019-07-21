'Aukot should stop running around with papers when his people are dying of hunger'
SEE ALSO :Aukot law review bid on course“We know what he is after and he should not cheat Kenyans,” said Lonyangapuo. The two who spoke at Tartar Girls high school during a prize-giving day, the leaders told Aukot to stop divided Kenyans with is initiative and instead go back to Turkana and assist his people. Moroto strongly opposed the proposal to reduce wards and constituencies saying that is not possible now. “Kenyans are used to the current Constitution. The punguza mizigo referendum will still create a loophole for corruption. The bigger issue is to arresting corruption culprits," he said. He wondered why Aukot was pushing for the initiative yet he played a key role in creating the 2010 Constitution. Aukot was born in Kapedo, Turkana East Sub-County. The county has for decades been ravaged by famine, drought and tribal conflicts.
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.