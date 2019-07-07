Keep off Raila, work with like minds such as Uhuru, Moi-Kalonzo told
SEE ALSO :Passport seekers without Huduma Namba warned“I will not only be a candidate but a formidable candidate and one who is poised to win,” Kalonzo said during the Point Blank show. Mr Munyambu said that Kalonzo was the most strategic person to take over from president Kenyatta and urged the Wiper leader to work closely with the president in order to gain his trust and support. He said it would be easy for the Wiper leader to win the presidential election with support from president Kenyatta than with Raila whose support he claimed was shrinking across the country. “We have supported Raila severally and he lost. People are now fatigued with his ambitions, it would be a waste of time to support him again because his support base has dwindled significantly,” Munyambu said. Some voices from Kalonzo’s backyard and even within the Wiper party have been urging Kalonzo to consider picking a running mate from central Kenya in order to improve his chances at the ballot.
SEE ALSO :Kalonzo told to keep off Mwea land mattersThe Wiper leader has also been urged to work closely with Kanu party leader and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who has a formidable influence in Rift Valley region. While accompanying Mr Moi for a fundraiser in Muthale, Kitui County recently, Kalonzo said his party and Kanu were considering a political merger ahead of 2022 presidential elections. He said that former president Daniel Moi had prevailed upon him to work closely with President Kenyatta and the Baringo senator. “The senior Moi told me to work very closely with Gideon and president Uhuru. Soon you are going to see a merger between Kanu and Wiper,” Kalonzo said. During the harambee, Gideon said he and Kalonzo were like-minded and had shown commitment to fighting some of the ills dogging the country such as runaway corruption.
