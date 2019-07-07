Keep off Raila, work with like minds such as Uhuru, Moi-Kalonzo told

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview with The Standard at his Karen residence on May 31, 2019. He has been told to relinquish his political relationship with ODM leader Raila Odinga to gain ground for his 2022 presidential bid. [Jenipher Wachie/Standard]

A section of Kitui professionals have urged Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka not to bank on ODM leader Raila Odinga’s support for his presidential bid in 2022.Speaking in Mwingi town on Sunday, on behalf of Mwingi Professionals Forum, Campbell Munyambu who is the coordinator of the forum noted that the ODM leader could not be trusted with his support. Munyambu said that all indications were that Odinga would run for the presidency in 2022. “We would expect Raila to support Kalonzo for the presidency because he (Kalonzo) has supported him twice for the presidency. However, we are telling our leader not to bank on Raila’s support because he seems to be greedy with power,” Munyambu said. While speaking during an interview with KTN News on Wednesday, Kalonzo who was recently appointed as a special envoy to Southern Sudan by president Uhuru Kenyatta insisted that he will run for presidency in 2022.

“I will not only be a candidate but a formidable candidate and one who is poised to win,” Kalonzo said during the Point Blank show. Mr Munyambu said that Kalonzo was the most strategic person to take over from president Kenyatta and urged the Wiper leader to work closely with the president in order to gain his trust and support. He said it would be easy for the Wiper leader to win the presidential election with support from president Kenyatta than with Raila whose support he claimed was shrinking across the country. “We have supported Raila severally and he lost. People are now fatigued with his ambitions, it would be a waste of time to support him again because his support base has dwindled significantly,” Munyambu said. Some voices from Kalonzo’s backyard and even within the Wiper party have been urging Kalonzo to consider picking a running mate from central Kenya in order to improve his chances at the ballot.

The Wiper leader has also been urged to work closely with Kanu party leader and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who has a formidable influence in Rift Valley region. While accompanying Mr Moi for a fundraiser in Muthale, Kitui County recently, Kalonzo said his party and Kanu were considering a political merger ahead of 2022 presidential elections. He said that former president Daniel Moi had prevailed upon him to work closely with President Kenyatta and the Baringo senator. “The senior Moi told me to work very closely with Gideon and president Uhuru. Soon you are going to see a merger between Kanu and Wiper,” Kalonzo said. During the harambee, Gideon said he and Kalonzo were like-minded and had shown commitment to fighting some of the ills dogging the country such as runaway corruption.

