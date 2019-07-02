Trump says he is worried about terrorist attacks if U.S. troops leave Afghanistan
SEE ALSO :Border row pitches Mexican president into deep water with Trump“‘Sir, I’d rather attack them over there, then attack them in our land,’” Trump said a general had told him. “It’s something you always have to think about,” Trump said. Even if the United States did remove its troops, Trump said, it would leave a “very strong intelligence” presence in Afghanistan. The interview with Trump was taped over the weekend, prior to Monday’s truck bomb attack by Taliban Islamist fighters that killed six people and wounded 105 in Kabul. U.S. special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad held a seventh round of peace talks on Monday with the Taliban in Qatar, aimed at bringing the 18-year-old war to an end. The focus of the peace talks has been a Taliban demand that foreign forces leave and a U.S. demand for a guarantee that Afghanistan will not be used as a base for attacks elsewhere.
SEE ALSO :Chinese woman arrested by Secret Service at Trump's Mar-a-LagoThe United States went to war in Afghanistan in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and the Pentagon, seeking to oust the Taliban militants harboring Saudi-born al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who led plans to carry out the attacks. About 2,400 U.S. forces have been killed in the conflict.
