DP Ruto wants President to convene party meeting

Deputy President William Ruto (second right) admires a piece of art from Artist Timothy Oluoch (centre) after a church service at St Luke's PCEA Church in Utawala on Sunday. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Pressure is mounting on President Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a meeting of Jubilee party members to discuss wrangles which have divided the party.Most MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have been demanding the meeting. It has also now emerged that Ruto himself is urgently calling for it. Among the issues Ruto and his allies want discussed, are the March 2018 handshake between Uhuru and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, party divisions, war on corruption and 2022 election plans.

Close allies of the president have, however, scoffed at calls for a meeting. They argue that, "the president is concentrating on uniting the country, and not the party." On Sunday, Ruto asked Jubilee not to be left behind as other parties meet to prepare their development programmes. He said such a meeting would renew the party’s primary function of uniting and transforming Kenya. Speaking at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa St Luke’s Church in Embakasi East Constituency, Ruto said the meeting would also remind leaders that they must work together. “We are a multiparty democracy. We must, therefore, organise ourselves around national political parties with issues, programmes and policies,” Ruto said. He noted the move would ultimately rid the country of negative ethnicity and ideological divisions. Yesterday State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena declined to comment on what the President's thoughts were concerning the issue: “You know that’s party politics and I will not comment anything,” Ms Dena said.

Tuju non-committal

Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju was also non-committal when asked if the party will yield to pressure and convene a meeting. “If the DP has said that, I can’t contradict him because he is my boss,” Tuju said, while refusing to confirm about the meeting. “Well the DP talked about it and I think he is the best person to confirm. I don’t want to speculate." Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot voiced support for the meeting, saying that it was necessary so that the party can heal after constant wrangles. “It’s our hope to meet and correct ourselves, where one section of the divide has wronged the other," said Mr Cheruiyot. Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Langata MP Nixon Korir both opined that in developed democracies, Parliamentary Group meetings are a routine exercise so as to check how the party manifesto is being implemented. “The meetings are important and should be a routine where political parties track implementation of their agenda. In our case, the Big Four agenda," said Mr Cherargei. At the same time, an MP allied to the Kieleweke group doubted if Jubilee will hold any meeting soon.

Ruto mileage

He said such a move would give Ruto mileage. “He wants to raise the stakes by being seen that he is fronting party unity, but that will not happen anytime soon,” the MP said. Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki was categorical that the meeting ought to happen. “Meetings are supposed to be held periodically. We need to meet to discuss where we are coming from, where we are and where we need to be as Jubilee," Mr Mbiuki said. Last week MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Joshua Kuttuny (Cherangany), Muturi Kigano (Kangema), Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town) and Muranga Senator Irungu Kang’ata told off ‘Tangatanga’ associates, saying there is no crisis that warrants a PG meeting. “There is absolutely no need for a PG at this moment," said Mr Wambugu. "I feel that the Party Leader has made it clear in private and public what he wants us as a party to do. He wants us to support the handshake and the Big Four agenda."

No crisis

The Standard

Kuttuny added: “There is no crisis at the moment to call for a meeting. If any member is aggrieved, there is the right channel through party structures available. The President is busy implementing party policies, fighting corruption and uniting the country.” Endebess MP Robert Pukose yesterday toldthat there was need for the party to urgently hold a PG. He noted that it is time Jubilee members are told what the handshake between Uhuru and Raila is all about. “Apart from evaluating the handshake, a PG will also provide us with an opportunity to discuss how to strengthen our party ahead of the 2022 elections,” Dr Pukose said.

