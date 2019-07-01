Tens of thousands protest to demand civilian rule in Sudan
SEE ALSO :Sudan army deploys as protesters keep pressure on BashirTalks broke down and protests paused after security services raided a sit-in protest outside the defence ministry on June 3. But there has been a run of smaller demonstrations in recent days, and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) opposition coalition called for a million people to turn out on Sunday. There was no immediate comment from the ruling military council which had warned a day earlier that the coalition would bear the responsibility for any loss of life or damage resulting from the rallies. Members of one of the main opposition groups - the Sudanese Professionals’ Association - said security services raided its headquarters on Saturday night as it was about to give a news conference. The United Nations has said it has received reports that more than 100 protesters were killed and many more injured at the sit-in protest on June 3. Military leaders have denied ordering a raid on the camp and said a crackdown on criminals nearby had spilled over to the sit-in. The council has said some officers had been detained for presumed responsibility and it still intends to hand over power after elections.
SEE ALSO :Sudan protestors vow further demos after Bashir’s ousterMediators led by the African Union and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have since been trying to broker a return to direct talks.
For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman