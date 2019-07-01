Police close in on authors of fake Ruto murder letter

DCI George Kinoti. He says he is ready to question Deputy President William Ruto on claims of a murder plot against him. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

The source of a fake letter that sparked claims there were plans to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto has been identified.Officials aware of the probe said the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has given the Directorate of Criminal Investigations preliminary findings on the source of the letter and those who uploaded it on social media platforms including Twitter. What remains now is to summon the suspects for questioning to establish the motive. Police have also visited a cyber café in Karen and confiscated some materials related to the probe. “What is remaining is to recover their (the suspects) gadgets including mobile phones for further scrutiny. Even if they delete data it won’t help them. We have all that is needed,” said an officer who asked not to be named. The officer said two individuals have been identified as the most probable suspects who either authored the fake letter or uploaded it on the social media. The DCI had asked FBI to help them in the probe. “They have the preliminary findings. It was a small process. Please ask them for details,” said an official close to the probe. After the report was handed over to the Kenyan authorities, DCI boss George Kinoti offered to interview the DP on the assassination claims. “He will however go with the investigating officer. He is ready and waiting for the DP’s signal for the questioning if he agrees,”said another officer. The assassination claims have divided the executive with those mentioned denying the claims. The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji defended the involvement of the FBI saying the agency had the expertise to establish the origin of the letter that set off the saga. Haji said the reason for inviting the agency was to seal any perception of bias. Haji told the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that so sensitive and complex was the matter that only FBI with its technological muscle would be able to solve it and bring suspects to book. “We decided to bring and independent body to carry out the investigations and report who authored the suspicious letter and the origin of the allegations,” said Haji. According to Haji, FBI was better equipped with skills and expertise to undertake an independent investigation. “We will get an independent report so that we are not accused of dishonesty,” said Haji. Police have concluded that the letter is forgery and are now working on motives. Some of the theories detectives are pursuing include the letter being an attempt to divert attention, to seek sympathy, to cause a reshuffle in Cabinet or to cause confusion in government. “It was well calculated, but we will get to the bottom soon,” said an official aware on the probe. The DP has maintained silence on the saga.

