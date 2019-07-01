Raila Odinga, DP Ruto clash over donations

ODM leader Raila Odinga (second right) dances with nominated MP Wilson Sossion (left), Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny (second left) and Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos. Inset: Faith Wanjiku a Form One student at Precious Blood Riruta shakes hands with Deputy President William Ruto at Saint Luke PCEA church service in Mihango,Utawala. [David Gichuru and Kevin Tunoi, Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga used a meeting in Deputy President William Ruto’s home turf to criticise him over frequent church donations and to revive the scandal on dams whose project cost, he claimed, was grossly inflated.In a thinly veiled attack, Raila, who spoke in Elgeyo Marakwet County asked the DP to explain to churches the source of his wealth. “There are those who are everywhere every Sunday. You can’t just carry money every Sunday to donate to churches. You must start by confessing and telling the church the truth about the source of money,” he said. And speaking in Nairobi where he presided over a church funds drive yesterday, Ruto dismissed the criticism from his rivals as his allies vowed to shoot down a bill backed by Raila’s party chairman John Mbadi seen as a response to frequent harambees by the DP.

“We do not give because we have, but we have because we give. If you read the Bible it tells us that if you give you shall receive and that you shall receive according to the measure that you give,” Ruto said at PCEA St Lukes in Mihang’o, Nairobi. “I have seen some people stressing on why I donate to churches, but it is clear that they are yet to discover the secret to giving. The secret of receiving more or being blessed is by giving more.” Ruto said a Jubilee Party meeting to address issues affecting the ruling party and ensure it remains united is being planned, coming after a storm that has split Cabinet over an alleged plot to undermine him. The DP yesterday said the meeting would be used to not only strengthen issue-based politics, but also unite the party ahead of the next general election. “I see other political parties such as ODM and Ford Kenya have been preparing and revamping their parties and I want to announce that also we as Jubilee will be planning ourselves to ensure that we spread politics of unity,” said Ruto.

MPs allied to the DP vowed to shoot down a bill expected in Parliament and aimed at capping donations by politicians to churches. Sponsored by Minority Leader John Mbadi (ODM), the Public Officer Ethics (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to require that public officers who spend more than Sh100,000 in a funds drive notify the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission of the source of the funds. Yesterday, Raila defended his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying it will unite the country, curb vote rigging and end corruption. The former prime minister cited alleged loss of funds earmarked for the construction of two Sh63 billion irrigation and hydropower dams in Elgeyo Marakwet, saying those mentioned in the scandal came from the region. “I was involved in approving the construction of the dams during the grand coalition government. The initial cost was Sh5 billion. I was shocked to later learn that the cost was pushed up to Sh63 billion. There are many questions than answers,” the ex-premier said referring to the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

He added: “In ODM, we had a plan to take our people to Canaan and that Canaan is in our national anthem. The Canaan we were talking about is a united country free of corruption. And that’s where we are taking the country.” Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos said: “My people who would be evicted without compensation are now farming after you (Raila) called for investigations into the dam issues and that is why we support the handshake.” The bill to reign in on church donations could present the next battle front between Raila and Ruto camps in the National Assembly as the DP’s allies yesterday declared they will reject it. MPs Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Nixon Korir (Langata), Mwangi Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Brighton Yegon (Konoin), Josphat Gichunge (Tigania East), Patrick Munene (Chuka Igambang’ombe) and Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) were present. “Once the bill is introduced we will toss it out and make sure it does not pass because helping churches is something that is in the Bible,” said Mr Korir. Mr Ichungwa, while quoting the Bible in Second Corinthians, reiterated that donating to the church was a personal choice informed by one’s desire to build the church devoid of pressure from others.

“Those of us you see here today truly believe we are ambassadors of Christ and we have been charged to build the house of God. We do not give because we have a lot of money to give to churches, but we give because we know that God will give us more to share with those in need,” said Ichungwa. ”One thing that amazes me is that people are mad because the deputy president is willing to build and help the churches through donations. If building churches is what has some people shaken then the deputy president should continue in the same fashion,” said Mr Gichunge. Raila said his unity pact with President Kenyatta will end corruption. The ODM party leader said: “President Uhuru Kenyatta and I want to unite Kenya and end tribalism the same way ex-Tanzania President the late Julius Nyerere united his country when he took over power.” The former Prime Minister was hosted by Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny during the retirement ceremony of his mother-in-law, who retired after working as a teacher for 40 years in Chebara, Elgeyo Marakwet County. The ceremony was attended by 10 MPs and two governors. Present were Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, Milly Odhiambo (Suba North), Caleb Hamisi (Saboti), Glady Wanga (Homa Bay), Fatuma Gedi (Wajir), Wilson Sossion (nominated), Chris Omulele (Luanda) and Mishi Mboko (Likoni).

