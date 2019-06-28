With a smile, Trump tells Putin 'don't meddle in the election'
SEE ALSO :Americans await bombshell Mueller reportTrump has been dogged throughout his presidency by allegations of suspicious ties to Russia. A major probe led by special prosecutor Robert Mueller found there was an organised Russian campaign to influence the 2016 election won by Trump. It found contacts between Russian operatives and Trump's election campaign, but no evidence of a joint plot, and the US leader has characterised the findings as exonerating him. Ahead of his meeting with Putin, Trump brushed aside questions from reporters about what they would discuss. "What I say to him is none of your business," he said at the White House.
