MPs press Magoha over withheld certificate

Education CS. George Magoha(L), PS Bellio Kipsang (C) and TVET PS Kevit Desai when they appeared before the National Assembly Education Committee on the transfer of teachers and new curriculum implementation at Parliament on Thursday June 27, 2019. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Members of Parliament yesterday pressed Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to order secondary school heads to release students’ academic certificates withheld over fees arrears.The MPs said thousands of candidates are unable to apply for employment without the document, with many others resorting to unskilled jobs to eke out a living. But Prof Magoha told the National Assembly Education Committee that only needy cases would be considered, adding that the rest should pay up or be listed with Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs). Magoha said many owners of the held certificates were capable of paying off their arrears. Some, he noted, were business people and prominent members of society.

“If you are a teacher and you have never gone back to pay your fees arrears, then you should be reported to the CRB and get blacklisted. “We shall find a way of identifying the needy cases so that schools can release the certificates. But there is a sizeable number that can pay,” Magoha said. Secondary school heads yesterday said that institutions are owed over Sh20 billion by former students. Broke schools MPs heard that schools were weighed down by huge debts. “Many suppliers are not paid because schools are broke due to the many arrears. Schools need the balances yet students have left. This must be addressed even if it means waiving the arrears,” said Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia.

Matayos MP Geoffrey Odanga told Magoha that Education officials were being dishonest on the matter. “They are not telling you the truth. There are many certificates held in schools, with some dating back to the 1970s. Their owners have no use for them and will never pay,” Mr Odanga said. Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia already issued a directive to all school heads to release the certificates. “TSC county directors are further directed to forward to the commission headquarters reports on compliance by March 7,” Mrs Macharia said in a circular to TSC county directors and heads of primary and secondary schools. But months after the directive was issued, schools are yet to release the certificates.

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba asked Magoha to consider paying the bills owed to schools, citing a recent meeting with Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) members who opposed the TSC directive. “We met Kessha leaders and they said they will not release the certificates until payments are done. How will you protect poor parents who are unable to collect the papers?” said Mr Milemba, who is also the chairman of the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers. Nominated MP Wilson Sossion, who is the Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Teachers, called for the suspension of the policy that allows school heads to withhold certificates. He also questioned how the ministry would be able to differentiate between needy cases and those who could pay. “How will you know parents who can pay fees and those who cannot pay? It is a tall order. Go back and protect schools because paying fees is an obligation,” said Mr Sossion. Deputy President William Ruto has in the past ordered schools to release the certificates.

