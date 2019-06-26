Saudi Khashoggi murder investigation fails to address chain of command: U.N. expert
"The investigation carried out by the Saudi authorities has failed to address the chain of command," Callamard said. In her report, issued this month, she called for launching an international criminal investigation and urged states to widen sanctions to include the crown prince and his assets abroad, unless the man seen by many as the de facto Saudi ruler can prove no responsibility. A Saudi minister last week rejected the report as having nothing new and containing "baseless allegations". Qahtani, seen as the right-hand man to Prince Mohammed, was removed as a royal court adviser and is the highest-profile figure implicated in the incident but is not among 11 on trial. Abdulaziz Alwasil, Saudi ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, attended the session and was due to speak later in the debate.
Walter Stevens, European Union ambassador, said that those responsible must be held to account. "We therefore call on Saudi Arabia to disclose all information available and to fully cooperate with all investigations into the killing," he said. Hatice Cengiz, a Turkish writer and Khashoggi's fiancée, on Tuesday denounced what she called a "political murder" by Saudi agents. "World public opinion must exert pressure and the U.N. must proceed with the next step which is mandatory," Cengiz said at a panel event in Geneva.
