Knec now speaks on Grade 3 exams

Kenya National Examination Council Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo . [File, Standard]

Three surveys by the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) informed the controversial grade three examinations.The response comes after education stakeholders questioned why young children would be exposed to national exams starting this year. A Knec brief on monitoring learner achievements says the council conducted tests in 2010, 2016 and 2018. The tests - National Assessment System for Monitoring Learner Achievement (Nasmla) were institutionalised by the Ministry of Education in 2006. It has, however, been done by Knec over the years. Knec Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo said the core objective of the assessments was to monitor achievements for learners at basic education levels as they progress in the system. She said the tests targeted early years - Grade Two and Three, and upper primary learners in Grade Six and Seven. In high schools, the assessments targeted Form Two students. In lower primary schools, assessments are conducted in Mathematics, English, Kiswahili and life skills. For upper primary schools, pupils are assessed on English, Kiswahili, Mathematics, Science and life skills. And in secondary schools, the assessments are done in mathematics and English. “Under each category, the studies assessed learner acquisition of skills and competencies,” said Dr Karogo. She explained that the findings in Grade Three assessments between 2010 and 2018 informed the introduction of the tests this year.

