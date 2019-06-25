Matiang'i for President? Gusii leaders want CS to succeed Uhuru

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i (centre) shares a word with Nyamira County Police Commander Catherine Mugwe (left) and Nyamira Senator Eric Okong'o Mogeni during a funds drive at Gesiaga SDA Secondary School last weekend. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

A number of leaders from Gusii region have endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to vie for Presidency in 2022.The MPs, senators, a host of ward reps and Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama all urged Dr Matiang'i to prepare to represent the community in the fight for the country's top leadership after President Uhuru Kenyatta. This is the second time in a month that Matiang'i has been prodded to go for the top seat. Similar calls were made in Mombasa early this month during an Eid Il Fitr Eid baraza where politicians at the Coast asked the CS to consider a joint presidential ticket with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Speaking last weekend at Gesiaga SDA Secondary School where Matiang'i was the chief guest in a funds drive in aid of the institution's development projects, the leaders backed the CS to be Gusii community's torch bearer in 2022 elections. The leaders included MPs Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), Samuel Arama (Nakuru West) and Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango). Others who supported the proposal were Woman Reps Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira), Janet Ongera (Kisii) and Senators Eric Okong'o Mogeni (Nyamira) and Sam Ongeri (Kisii) Nyamira County Assembly Speaker Moffat Teya, Leader of Majority Duke Masira and 20 ward reps backed the CS for presidency. All speakers at the function told Matiang'i to remain firm and focused on becoming Kenya's next president and assured him of their support in delivering the country's development agenda.

Prof Ongeri appealed to residents of the Kisii and Nyamira counties to turn up for the upcoming National Population Census to ensure their numbers count in the next general election. "Let us turn out in large numbers and prove that we can also produce a president," he said. The talk on Matiang'i's presidency was started by former West Mugirango MP Benson Kegoro who said Gusii leaders should be keen on elevating Matiang'i to the top echelons of power. When he rose to speak, Matiang'i thanked the leaders for wishing him well. "I will not let any Kenyan down in whatever I am up to in service for all," he said.

