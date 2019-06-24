Tuju silent as Jubilee rift widens
Water down“The President pleaded three times at Kasarani ‘do you hear me?’ He asked for support to take the country where we elected him as per his vision/manifesto. Those who have put up the Tuju name are deliberately doing it now to water down the President’s message,” Mr Maore said. He added: “It’s an excuse to persist with politicking at the expense of unity and development. The tapes are a red herring for rattling Jubilee. After Murathe’s exit, Tuju should be left to do his work.” Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, who is allied to team Kieleweke, dismissed those calling for Tuju’s exit saying the conversation in the alleged tape is not in any way offensive. “What Tuju and Nyanja are discussing on that audio has nothing wrong. They are simply wondering why instead of wandering around the country splashing cash, someone can’t start by rebuilding the church that was razed down. Is that a crime?” Mr Kamanda remarked. “If I were Tuju, that’s not something to bother me to resign. Some of those Ruto sycophants asking for (Tuju’s) resignation don’t care about (the DP’s) 2022 bid but about the money they are minting from him. So Tuju should ignore them.” Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny said the attacks portray the DP as a man of double-speak, coming just a day after assuring the President that he is going to unite the party but then goes public and attacks the secretary general. “This could be intentional to eliminate people closer to the President from the party and we will not allow it. As the second senior-most figure in the party, he knows well that if there are any issues, there are internal mechanisms to address them and not in political rallies,” Mr Kutuny said. Ruto and his team over the weekend sustained calls to have Tuju resign for allegedly being used to wreck the party from within and sowing seeds of discord. “I want to ask officials of Jubilee Party to concentrate on the Jubilee manifesto of uniting and developing the country and not to allow themselves be used to bring chaos, hatred and tribalism within our party,” Ruto said on Saturday.
Funds driveIn the said tape, two people alleged to be Tuju and Nyanja are heard saying they will soon organise a funds drive to help rebuild the Kiambaa Kenya Assemblies of God (KAG) Church in Uasin Gishu that was torched during post-election violence 11 years. Thirty-four people were killed in the blaze. Lawyer Donald Kipkorir defended Tuju saying; “Because of a deep fake audio, they (are now saying that) Hon. Raphael Tuju doesn’t belong to Jubilee but ODM ... The subliminal message was that as a Luo he doesn’t belong in Jubilee .... And the next day, they will tell us Jubilee is a National Party ... Go tell that to the birds!” However, Ruto allies including MPs Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Robert Pukose (Endebess) and Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon) insisted Tuju must quit or be sacked. Mr Ichung’wah said: “Don’t tell us that the recording is a forgery. You can’t undermine and sabotage the road President Uhuru Kenyatta has set out.” “We want you to come out and disown that video. Failure to do that we will confirm that the President, his deputy and members have no issues…the problem is with the party official,” said Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.
