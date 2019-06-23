Trump's half-cocked and loaded tweet draws barrage of reaction
SEE ALSO :Border row pitches Mexican president into deep water with Trump"Trump: 'We were cocked and loaded.' Editors everywhere: 'Pls delete or rephrase,'" tweeted Jeffrey Kluger of Time magazine. Twitter user @CapeCod_Pete suggested "Cocked and Loaded" would be the title of Trump's post-presidency memoir while Catherine Thompson of the culture website bustle.com thought it would make a good name for her trivia team. Tweeter @Tommy_purpura used the term in a greatest-hits compilation of Trump's Twitter errors: "I cocked and loaded as much covfefe and hamberders as I could find, and looked for the smocking sights." Trump did use the proper term "locked and loaded" in August 2017 in saying that "military solutions" were in place to use against North Korea when tensions were high with leader Kim Jong Un. In 2015, Trump said he had a license to carry a gun and sometimes did so.
