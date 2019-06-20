US Embassy in Tanzania issues security alert for citizens
SEE ALSO :NATO anniversary party turns ugly as US rips Germany, TurkeyThe BBC reported that police chief Simon Sirro said he was aware of the rumours and the police are following them up. "It’s news like any other news, it might be true or false, but we don't ignore it," he told BBC Swahili. Al-Quaeda carried out Tanzania's deadliest attack when it bombed the U.S. Embassy building in Dar es Salaam in the August 1998 killing 11 people. The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi was targeted by the group on the same day in a near simultaneous attack.
