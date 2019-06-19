Woman charged with obtaining Sh6 million worth of alcohol

A woman has been charged in Milimani court with obtaining alcoholic drinks worth more than Sh6 million. Sheilla Wangamwa Macharia (pictured) was charged that on May 31, at Kiza Restaurant and lounge along Galana road in Kilimani area, Nairobi, jointly with others not before court, she obtained from ACORN Limited: 30 crates of Tusker Lager, 30 crates of White Cap Lager, 20 crates of Pilsner Lager, 10 crates of Heineken Lager, 10 crates of Turbog, 10 crates of Black Label and 10 crates of Jack Daniels. She was also charged with obtaining 10 crates of Red Bull, 5 crates of Jameson Irish, 5 crates of Jameson Black barrel, 14 crates of Baileys, 10 crates of water, 30 crates of assorted sodas and 80 empty crates all worth Sh6,718,800 by falsely pretending that she was in a position to pay for the same. Sheilla was also charged that at an unknown place she, jointly with others not before court and with intent to defraud, made bankers cheque numbers 000100, 000012,000011, and 000010 purporting them to be a genuine bankers cheque issued by NIC bank. Sheilla pleaded not guilty to the counts. Her lawyer, Kariuki Njiiri urged the court to release her on a lenient bond, arguing that she was a mother of two young children who needed her care. He told the court that his client has been in police custody for the last seven days, was not a flight risk and undertook to attend court as and when required. Kariuki further applied to be supplied with charge sheet and all documentary evidence the prosecution would rely on in the matter The magistrate granted the accused a bond of Sh1 million with an alternative of Sh300,000 cash bail. The hearing was set on July 17.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman