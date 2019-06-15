You owe Ruto a political debt, Rift MPs tell Nyanza

Deputy President William Ruto confers with Raila Odinga at a past function. [File, Standard]

Five MPs from Rift Valley have claimed ODM supporters owe Deputy President William Ruto a political debt over his support for Raila Odinga's 2007 State House bid.The MPs, who were hosted by their Bondo counterpart Gideon Ochanda at a funeral in Masamba village in Yimbo East, urged the Luo community pay the debt by supporting Ruto in his 2022 Presidential bid. The MPs were speaking during the burial of Joash Nalo, the father-in-law to Lang'ata MP Nickson Korir. The first to fire the salvo was Nelson Koech (Belgut), who

Leaders say the Luo community have the DP's debt over his support for Raila Odinga's 2007 presidential bid. "We've come a long way and you know very well that the DP stood with Raila in 2007 elections. It's therefore in no doubt that you owe us support in the next elections," said Koech. Ochanda urged Kenyans to embrace the new found unity between president Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

