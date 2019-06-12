MoH issues alert after Ebola death in Uganda, gives numbers to report cases
SEE ALSO :Alarm as leprosy cases rise years after eliminationAccording to the statement, travellers coming from Uganda and DRC are to be subjected to mandatory screening using thermos-scanners and hand-held thermo guns. This it said will cover even Wilson Airport which involves domestic flight. Upon the detection of an infection, the ministry said that the patient will be isolated to Ebola Treatment Units, which it said are found in Kenyatta National Hospital and other temporary rooms at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. It added that there are pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical equipment, and hand hygiene supplies at the entry points of the country. It has further appealed with members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious cases. Statement partially read: “We appeal to members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of persons presenting above symptoms and with a history of recent travel to affected countries, to the nearest health facility or Health’s Emergency Operations Centre through the following hotlines 0732353535/0729471414.”
SEE ALSO :Parliament wants action on importers of Sh100m medical containersThis follows the death of a 5-year-old boy in Kasese, western Uganda yesterday, who was reported to have travelled to Congo recently. Today, Ugandan media reported that the Ugandan government was on high alert after the grandmother and brother of the deceased tested positive for Ebola.
