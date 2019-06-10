Ruto: Central does not owe me a political debt

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) presents a gift to women members of PCEA church in Ol-Jorok, Nyandarua. [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated that no community owes him anything related to the 2022 presidency.Speaking yesterday at a church function in Ol-Jorok, Dr Ruto dismissed claims by some leaders that Central Kenya owed him a political debt. “The only obligation that we have is to fulfill the promises we made to the people; that of transforming their lives,” Ruto said. He said their goal, as a government, was to unite everyone “so that we can move forward as a country”.

He was accompanied by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, MPs Michael Muchira (Ol-Jorok), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua Woman Rep), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), James Gichuhi (Tetu), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete) and Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani). Ruto warned those using retired politicians to push their political agenda, saying Kenyans had no time for petty politics. “We must stick together as Jubilee family and be guided by our manifesto. We should be aware of false prophets who are after derailing our development agenda,” he said. While urging leaders to forge unity and work towards bettering Kenya, Mr Kimemia said the region would back Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid. “We are past supremacy politics. This country is after leaders who will put it on a firm development platform,” Kimemia said.

Mr Gachagua asked Mt Kenya not to be swayed by “desperate political brokers who are after taking the region backwards”. He said there were few, misplaced and selfish voices in Central region, which sought to paint Ruto in bad light. “If you have a problem with the Deputy President coming to launch development programmes in Central, come face us the people of Mt Kenya who invite him,” said Gachagua. He wondered why some leaders criticised Ruto’s tour of the region, yet they never raised an issue when he did so between 2013 and 2017. “The visitors in Jubilee house must respect us. They should not come to teach us how to conduct our business,” he said.

