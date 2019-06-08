Sugar task force starts work despite CMA warning
SEE ALSO :Mumias to sell non-core assets in recovery planOparanya appointed the team to oversee the management of the company’s nucleus estate farms, safeguard its assets and map out a revival plan. “We have a plan on how to get information that will form our report, mapped out methodologies to address issues that will help in revival of the miller and find the causes that led to the collapse of Mumias as well as interventions to be put in place,” Mr Were said. He insisted that the task force was legally formed and has experts who will help find lasting solution. The going has not been easy for the miller due to a crippling shortage of cane and financial woes that keep increasing by the day, scuttling efforts being made to get it back on track. He said the task force was the best option, adding that other avenues were already exhausted. “Our main focus is to ensure the miller is up and running. The difference between the county task force is that the national one was looking at sugar at micro-level while we are zeroing on Mumias sugar.”
