Sugar task force starts work despite CMA warning

The task force appointed by Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (pictured) to oversee revival of Mumias Sugar Company has began work despite the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) warning against the planned takeover of the firm by the Kakamega County Government. Chief executive Paul Muthaura wrote to Governor Oparanya urging caution and saying that media reports indicating that the county is planning to take over the firm’s management are creating uncertainty. Kassim Were, the chairman of the 12-member task force said the committee began work last Monday and will hand over its report on June 21.

Oparanya appointed the team to oversee the management of the company’s nucleus estate farms, safeguard its assets and map out a revival plan. “We have a plan on how to get information that will form our report, mapped out methodologies to address issues that will help in revival of the miller and find the causes that led to the collapse of Mumias as well as interventions to be put in place,” Mr Were said. He insisted that the task force was legally formed and has experts who will help find lasting solution. The going has not been easy for the miller due to a crippling shortage of cane and financial woes that keep increasing by the day, scuttling efforts being made to get it back on track. He said the task force was the best option, adding that other avenues were already exhausted. “Our main focus is to ensure the miller is up and running. The difference between the county task force is that the national one was looking at sugar at micro-level while we are zeroing on Mumias sugar.”

