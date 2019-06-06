Rich businessman executed in China

Zhao Zhiyong was the boss of a large flour factory [photo courtesy]

Chinese wealthy businessman, Zhao Zhiyong has been executed in China for raping 25 girls, many of them under the age of 14.The 49-year-old was found guilty after he sexually assaulted the young victims on 32 occasions over a two-year period. Sex with girls younger than 14 is regarded as rape, with punishment ranging from 10 years in jail to the death penalty. The court said it carried out the execution after receiving an order from the Supreme Court. According to Chinese news outlet scmp.com, the court found that Zhao had obtained access to his victims by coercing a woman named Li Na into finding young girls for him, between June 2015 and January 2017. Some of the victims of the assault, in turn, were responsible for scouting victims. Zhao Zhiyong was the boss of a large flour factory and the deputy head of the Kaifeng Chamber of Commerce.

