Photos: Raila Odinga Junior tours West Africa, meets Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o

Raila Junior meets Samuel Eto'o [Courtesy]

Son of Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga, Raila Junior has shared his tour of West Africa on social media.Junior was among the people who accompanied Raila on a tour of West Africa, on an African Union mission. The delegation visited Niger, Ghana and The Democratic Republic of Congo, checking out various infrastructural projects. Junior couldn’t hide his joy of meeting several high-profile people, taking to Twitter to share photos of his experience.

Raila Junior with Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou [Courtesy]

Raila Junior with his father and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo [Photo: Courtesy]

The first one was that of Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto’o which he posted on May 17. The photo stood out as he took much pride in meeting the 2002 Champions League Winner. “When you get to meet your hero in person @setoo9 God bless you Samuel Eto’o,” posted Junior. He is also pictured with Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou, a photo shared on May 20.“Grateful and honoured to have been part of the delegation that met president Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger with his son Sani Mahamadou @SaniMhm.” he wrote. He rounded up with a photo of himself, his father and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo.“My very first time in Ghana and I got a chance to meet the president of Ghana Nana Akufo Addo in Accra. I was part of the Afro Champions delegation that accompanied HE Raila Odinga to West Africa. @NAkufoAddo,” he captioned.

