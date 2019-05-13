No plans to extend Huduma Namba registration period- CS Matiang’i

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

The Government will not extend the registration period for the Huduma Namba when it ends on May 18.Speaking during a press conference at Harambee House, Nairobi, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said that so far 31 million Kenyans have registered for Huduma Namba. “So far 31 million Kenyans have registered for Huduma Namba which is 65 per cent of our projected population in the country in terms of registration,” said CS Matiang’i. The Interior CS went on to explain how if someone misses out on the Huduma Namba mass registration they may go and register at their assistant chief’s office.

SEE ALSO :All driving schools to be registered afresh

“Kenyans need to know that we are paying those conducting this exercise Sh1000 a day and in case we extend by a day then it means we are going to spend a little more money, “ said Matiangi. He went on to ask those who had not registered for the Huduma Namba to do so as it is for their own benefit. “We began another phase of registration this week that addresses Kenyans in the Diaspora. We have distributed a total of 154 KIEMS kits in 54 missions around the world,” added Matiangi. Kenyans in Diaspora will have until June 20, 2019 to register.A lobby group wants Parliament to stop the ongoing Huduma Namba registration, which it terms as an illegality. Counties Uraia Community Federation of Kenya (CUCFOK) has come out to express fear that the system is not safe and is likely to expose Kenyans' confidential information to hackers. In the petition, CUCFOK wants National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Senate's Kenneth Lusaka to direct their Justice and Legal Affairs committees to allow them to argue their case and a determination tabled in the two houses. The petition signed by CUCFOK President Odhiambo Makaduol, Secretary General William Mboga and members Elias Komenya and Baresia Sande was copied to Interior PS Karanja Kibicho. “We hereby petition the two houses to give direction on legality of the government’s project. We fear the Huduma Namba registration systems are not safe, and will help hackers defraud Kenyans, as they will have access to medical and financial details as well as other personal details of individuals. The programme has been imposed on Kenyans,” they say. The petition was received by Parliament last week. Of concern to the petitioners is lack of full disclosure on the procurement of the bio-metric machines. Further, they want the lawmakers to tell the public if any legal framework was put in place to guide the process. They accuse Parliament of failing to guarantee Kenyans their rights to privacy.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman