Teacher training colleges to admit diploma students next year
SEE ALSO :Esther Passaris comes to the rescue of ailing football teamsDr Kipsang spoke when he addressed experts designing the remaining stages of the CBC at the Kenya School of Government in Embu. He revealed that 27 million textbooks have already supplied to all public primary schools in line with implementation of the new curriculum. In addition, he said, they were banking on the 91,000 teachers who were trained during the last holidays for the successful rollout of CBC. The new education system phases out the 8-4-4 system that has been in use since the 1980s. The new curriculum is intended to graduate people with desired 21st-century skills.
SEE ALSO :MPs want Budget cut to Sh2 trillion
For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman