ICT CS Mucheru names Retired Colonel Oguna new government spokesman

Colonel Cyrus Odhiambo Oguna appointed new Government Spokesman.

Colonel Cyrus Oguna

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has appointed Colonel Cyrus Odhiambo Oguna as the new Government spokesman, replacing Eric Kiraithe.Colonel Oguna will be now be in charge of all government communication channels. According to a statement from the ministry, these include, “Directorate of Information and all County and Sub-County information officers, department of public communication and all officers seconded to various ministries, National Government Communication Centre (NGCC) and Media Centre.” He replaces former police spokesman Eric Kiraithe who assumed office in May 2016.Before his appointment, Retiredserved as the Joint National and Resource Mapping Project spokesman. Between 2014 to 2017, he was deployed to Kenya’s High Commission in Tanzania, serving as the Defence attaché. However, he is better known for the role he played in 2011 to 2013, where he served as Operation Linda Nchi Spokesman. On several occasions, he appeared on television to convey regular updates and progress by the Kenya Defense Forces on the war in Kismayo, Somalia. The military man is also a holder of the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS) medal.

