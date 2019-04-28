Plot to bar DP Ruto from State House race revealed

Lugari MP Ayub Savula addressing the media where he accused Deputy President William Ruto of corruption at Parliament. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

A group of MPs want the elections Act amended in a bid bar Deputy President William Ruto from vying in 2022.Lugari MP Ayub Savula disclosed that at least 100 MPs have embarked on a process to amend the law and compel all presidential candidates to declare the source of their wealth before being cleared to vie. “Once the law is amended, it will be mandatory for the DP and other politicians eyeing the top seat on the land to explain and account for their wealth failure to which the electoral agency will block them from contesting,” Savula told mourners at a funeral in Mumias East constituency on Saturday. According to Savula, the lawmakers were determined to ensure politicians implicated in graft and plundering of public resources are barred from seeking public office. “I can tell you for free the Deputy President’s name will not be on the ballot box unless he comes out clear on how he ammerced a lot of wealth.” The MP excused himself during the burial of mama Rehema Nechesa Ndeta to join his colleagues in Nairobi in strategizing on how to draft an amendment bill that will be tabled in the house. However, legal experts have indicated that it will not be a walk in the park stopping Ruto from contesting. “They could succeed only if the person targeted has been convicted, it will not possible to stop any one from vying based on accusations,” argued Geoffrey Mulanya, a lawyer. Martin Oloo, a renowned lawyer and political analyst said the MPs could be required to do a little more than just seeking to amend the law. “Remember the political parties financing Act proposing a ceiling of Sh300 campaign money for Presidential candidates which has generated heated debate, it is trick but you see the lawmakers could still go ahead and make the amendments if they choose to,” argued Mr Oloo. He said the practicability of the proposed amendment cannot be contest since the parliament has powers to review the laws. But Oloo maintained that whatever the legislators were citing lacked legal backing. The lawyer advised the legislators to explore a section that require state officers nominated to hold public offices to declare their wealth. “I wish they would be more factual while arguing about amending certain sections of the election Act to achieve what they desire because the same law requires that those implicated in any offence be investigated first he said. Nonetheless, Savula insisted that the MPs would not stop at anything in ensuring that people whose integrity is in doubt are barred from leadership position in government.

