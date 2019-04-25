All systems go as Kanu and Jubilee lock horns in Wajir West by-election

Jubilee Party and Kenya’s oldest political outfit Kanu will battle it out at the ballot in the Wajir West by-election contest on Thursday.Kanu’s Ibrahim Mohammed is locking horns with Jubilee’s Ahmed Kolosh, a candidate touted as the favourite to clinch the seat. Wajir West Parliamentary seat fell vacant after Supreme Court nullified Mr Kolosh’s victory citing irregularities in one of the polling stations-Qara. Earlier this month, ODM’s candidate Mohamed Yusuf withdrew controversially from the race, leading to swirling rumours on what prompted his decision.

Yusuf withdrew in favour of Jubilee’s candidate Mr Kolosh, who is a former member of ODM as well. Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju later gave a statement that Mr Yusuf’s withdrawal was a decision made after Jubilee and ODM agreed that the latter would return the favoiur to the ruling party (Jubilee) which opted not field candidates in Ugenya and Embakasi South by-elections. Tuju’s statement was consistent with what ODM’s leadership said about Yusuf’s withdrawal. However, Jubilee leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto said that Yusuf decamped to their party after being convinced by the DP. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has said that its prepared to deliver free and fair poll in the Wajir West exercise. “Its all systems go in wajir West as the Commission finalizes preparation for the upcoming by election slated for tomorrow thursday April 25th 2019,” IEBC noted on their twitter page.

The polling body added: “Wajir West Constituency has four wards: Arbajahan, Hadado/Athibohol, Adam Admasajide and Ganyure/Wagalla. There are 27,544 registered voters in 75 polling stations. The tallying centre is at Griftu Pastoralist Training Center in Griftu Town.”

