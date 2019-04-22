DPs' allies say they are in Jubilee to stay

A section of North Rift legislators allied to Deputy President (DP) William Ruto has vowed to remain put in the Jubilee Party despite wrangling from within. The MPs made their stand following revelations of existence of more political outfits seeking registration ahead of the 2022 General Election. Speaking toseparately, the leaders said they would remain in the umbrella Jubilee Party that was formed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto in 2016 after collapsing 12 political parties.

MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), Cornelly Serem (Aldai) and Daniel Rono (Keiyo South) insisted there was no threat in Jubilee and that they would focus on the Big Four agenda as set by the governing party. “Let people run as independent candidates instead of forming parties that may not achieve any post in an election,” said Mr Kositany. Mr Serem said a combination of political parties came up with the umbrella Jubilee Party and that they would continue strengthening party unity. Mr Tuwei said they were comfortable in Jubilee and that anyone seeking to move to new outfits would do so on personal grounds. And Mr Rono said any political outfit had its challenges and that they would remain in Jubilee regardless of internal problems

