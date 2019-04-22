DPs' allies say they are in Jubilee to stay
MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), Cornelly Serem (Aldai) and Daniel Rono (Keiyo South) insisted there was no threat in Jubilee and that they would focus on the Big Four agenda as set by the governing party. "Let people run as independent candidates instead of forming parties that may not achieve any post in an election," said Mr Kositany. Mr Serem said a combination of political parties came up with the umbrella Jubilee Party and that they would continue strengthening party unity. Mr Tuwei said they were comfortable in Jubilee and that anyone seeking to move to new outfits would do so on personal grounds. And Mr Rono said any political outfit had its challenges and that they would remain in Jubilee regardless of internal problems
