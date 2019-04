Likoni Deputy OCS kills self, two others in Mtongwe bar after disagreement

A senior police officer in Likoni, Mombasa County killed himself after shooting dead his lover and a bar attendant following a disagreement.Likoni Deputy Officer Commanding Station Joab Omondi is reported to have gunned down the two at a local bar in Mtongwe after a heated argument involving his girlfriend and the attendant on Thursday night. More to follow

