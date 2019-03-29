Magoha furious after finding empty desks during working hours

Newly appointed Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha. [Photo, Standard]

The newly appointed Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha was yesterday treated to a rude shock after he visited his Ministry's office only to find empty desks.In a video making rounds on social media, Magoha is seen questioning one of the top bosses in his ministry after he found the office empty during working hours. The CS went on to ask why the employees, especially senior bosses, were coming in late during official working days. "If I start coming here at 10am, what do you think people will do? They will start coming here after 10am," Magoha said, vowing to sack all lazy employees.

"I will remove them. We will get others who can work. They can go to a Ministry where they sleep," he added.The incident comes days after MPs approved Magoha’s appointment as Education CS. The MPs, while approving his appointment, cautioned that the Ministry of Education has major stakeholders which must be approached with the spirit of consultation and not arrogance and high-handedness. And now what awaits him is the implementation of the new Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), delocalisation of teachers, National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) and the textbook policy, among others.

Those who spoke praised Magoha as a scholar, a no-nonsense man and a meticulous person who handles issues with precision, just as he handles his patients as a top-notch neuron-surgeon.