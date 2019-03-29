Magoha furious after finding empty desks during working hours
SEE ALSO :Amina launches national Form One Admission drive"I will remove them. We will get others who can work. They can go to a Ministry where they sleep," he added. The incident comes days after MPs approved Magoha’s appointment as Education CS. The MPs, while approving his appointment, cautioned that the Ministry of Education has major stakeholders which must be approached with the spirit of consultation and not arrogance and high-handedness. And now what awaits him is the implementation of the new Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), delocalisation of teachers, National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) and the textbook policy, among others.
SEE ALSO :Best college tech innovations take TVET fair by stormThose who spoke praised Magoha as a scholar, a no-nonsense man and a meticulous person who handles issues with precision, just as he handles his patients as a top-notch neuron-surgeon.