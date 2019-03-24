Police arrest five suspects caught on CCTV robbing woman at gunpoint

Detectives based in Mombasa have today arrested 5 suspects in connection with a robbery in Aldina & Makande area. The suspects-Brighton Naiya Manyala, Mohamed Hassan, Chris Odhiambo Omondi, Evans Munyoki Mburiro & Mutonyi Nzamba-were captured on camera robbing a lady at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/1hf1OEg9T9 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 24, 2019

Police in Mombasa have arrested five suspects who were captured on CCTV camera robbing a woman within Makande area. According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the five were identified as Brighton Naiya Manyala, Mohamed Hassan, Chris Odhiambo Omondi, Evans Munyoki Mburiro and Mutonyi Nzamba. “Detectives based in Mombasa have today arrested 5 suspects in connection with a robbery in Aldina & Makande area," DCI tweeted.

The footage dated Friday, March 22, 2019, showed one of the suspects threatening to shoot the lady outside an M-Pesa shop while another pulling away her handbag. The woman then surrendered her handbag to the gang who fled the scene on a motorcycle after committing the robbery.