Police arrest five suspects caught on CCTV robbing woman at gunpoint
Detectives based in Mombasa have today arrested 5 suspects in connection with a robbery in Aldina & Makande area. The suspects-Brighton Naiya Manyala, Mohamed Hassan, Chris Odhiambo Omondi, Evans Munyoki Mburiro & Mutonyi Nzamba-were captured on camera robbing a lady at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/1hf1OEg9T9— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 24, 2019
The footage dated Friday, March 22, 2019, showed one of the suspects threatening to shoot the lady outside an M-Pesa shop while another pulling away her handbag. The woman then surrendered her handbag to the gang who fled the scene on a motorcycle after committing the robbery.