Moi University student stabbed to death in a bar brawl

Felix Oduor Ochieng (centre) was killed by his colleague at a nightclub near the institution’s main campus in Eldoret. [Courtesy]

A fourth year student at Moi University was on Saturday morning killed at a bar near the institution’s main campus, Eldoret.Felix Oduor Ochieng, a Bachelor of Education student, was stabbed after confronting a second-year-student he accused of stealing his phone. He had majored in physics and was actively into modelling. He had three weeks to complete his studies. According to witness accounts, the 3 am incident started when Felix accused his colleague of stealing his phone and set a mob on him. The second year student’s friends came to his rescue and that is when he is suspected of stabbing Felix. Felix was rushed to the university dispensary and later to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was arrested and taken to Kesses Police Station, five kilometres from the university and later transferred to Kiambaa Police Station. Two others are also in police custody over the murder. The OCS in charge of the area AbdiShukr, blamed the incident on alcoholism. He has assured the varsity students that their security will be guaranteed even he urged them to uphold good morals. Felix’s body was moved to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary, Eldoret. The school administration confirmed the incident saying the matter is under investigation.