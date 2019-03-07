Prof Magoha to be vetted for CS post next Thursday

Education Cabinet Secretary nominee Prof George Magoha at a past event. He was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta last Friday. [File, Standard]

Parliament will next Thursday okay or reject President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominee to head the Ministry of Education.In a notice published in local dailies, Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai, said Professor George Albert Omore Magoha will be vetted by the Select Committee on Appointments from 9.30 am. “The nominee should bring originals of his identity card, academic and professional certificates and other relevant testimonials,” Sialai said. Magoha, 67, was the chairperson at Kenya National Examinations Council before his appointment as Education CS.

He is set to replace Amb Amina Mohammed who has been moved to the Ministry of Sports and Youth. Parliament has also asked those contesting the appointment to write to them before close of business Wednesday, March 13. “Pursuant to Section 6 (9) of the Public Appointments Act, 2011, the committee now invites interested members of the public to submit any representation by written statement on oath with supporting evidence contesting the suitability of the said nominee,” the notice read in part. After the vetting, the committee will write a report that if endorsed by Parliament, will mean Prof. Magoha will be home and dry. President Uhuru Kenyatta will appoint him as the Education CS and thereafter sworn into office.

Known for his no-nonsense style of leadership, Magoha, a trained surgeon, faces an uphill task of steering reforms in the ministry. Quality education controls, under-funding in schools and universities, delayed release of capitation money to schools and the perennial strikes by teachers, are just some of the issues Magoha will be confronted with once he assumes office. The implementation of the new 2-6-6-3 Competency-Based Curriculum, ensuring 100 per cent transition and managing challenges of congestion in schools and the failed grip of middle-level training, will also pile up his in-tray.