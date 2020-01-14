Retired General Twalib Mbarak sworn in as new EACC CEO

New EACC CEO Twalib Abdallah Mbarak. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Retired General Twalib Abdallah Mbarak has been sworn in as the CEO and accounting officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), taking over from Halakhe Wako whose term expired last year.Mr Mbarak was sworn in by Chief Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court. The swearing in ceremony was attended by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, DCI boss George Kinoti, Attorney General Paul Kihara and the EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukhala among many others. Speaking during the event, Mbarak said that his office will be committed to making corruption a ‘high-risk venture’ in Kenya. He has singled out key areas to take the war against graft to another level. Such include using the available resources, improving on intelligence and undercover mechanisms as well as asset recovery activities.

“Crime does not expire. It only expires when the prosecutor goes to court and says this suspect is dead,” Mbarak says, while firing a warning to corrupt individuals. He said that he will pursue those who have stolen public funds as long as they are still alive. He has however emphasized on inter-organizational coordination to help in fighting graft. “I look forward to joining forces with the Chairman, Commissioners, the EACC family and the entire criminal justice system so that our collective efforts result to a society that upholds integrity and the rule of law,” said Mbarak. Further, CJ Maraga who presided over Mbarak’s swearing in ceremony stressed on the commission’s importance to speed up investigations into pending and ongoing corruption cases. He also extended an olive branch to the office of the DPP to work hand in hand with the EACC to avoid delay in corruption cases.

“Wanjiku is tired. Kenyans are demanding justice now and it is our responsibility to give it to them. It is upon us to prosecute these cases expeditiously.” His message was reiterated by AG Paul Kihara who calmly urged the new EACC boss to stop ‘child fights’ with the DPP and DCI and instead work to deliver that which is expected of him. On his part, EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukhala said “the war against corruption can and will only be won when all of us work together to eradicate it. Corruption affects all of us and more so the vulnerable in our society.”